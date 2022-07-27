Beloit police to give free steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit Police Department is giving away 100 free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners at the National Night Out kickoff event next Wednesday.
The event is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Park on August 3. Owners of a Kia or Hyundai manufactured between 2015 and now who live in Beloit are eligible to get a lock.
Owners will need to bring their Kia or Hyundai or registration paperwork proving ownership to the event to claim their free steering wheel lock. Only the first 100 residents will get a lock.
The giveaway is in response to a growing number of car thieves exploiting a manufacturing design in these cars, leading to an increase of vehicle thefts in the Beloit area. Beloit police recommend Kia and Hyundai owners to use a steering wheel lock and to park in a secure garage when possible.