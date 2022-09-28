 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within the lakeshore counties of Sheboygan,
Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha the greatest likelihood
of frost is expected to be well inland from lake Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Beloit police warn against solicitor scammers after home theft, give tips to protect community

Beloit Police badge

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are warning the community about solicitor scammers who burglarized a home Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the City of Beloit Police Department (BPD) said an elderly victim was approached by a man who said he was with a tree removal company looking to remove trees.

While the victim was out at the tree line, BPD said other suspects were inside the home stealing from the victim.

BPD says if you are approached by solicitors, ask to see their identification and their City of Beloit solicitor’s license.

If a solicitor appears to be suspicious, contact the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

