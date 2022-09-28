Beloit police warn against solicitor scammers after home theft, give tips to protect community

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are warning the community about solicitor scammers who burglarized a home Wednesday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the City of Beloit Police Department (BPD) said an elderly victim was approached by a man who said he was with a tree removal company looking to remove trees.
While the victim was out at the tree line, BPD said other suspects were inside the home stealing from the victim.
BPD says if you are approached by solicitors, ask to see their identification and their City of Beloit solicitor’s license.
If a solicitor appears to be suspicious, contact the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.