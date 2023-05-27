Beloit police: what appeared to be very old cannon ball discovered in Rock River

BELOIT, Wis (WKOW) -- A spokesperson for the Beloit Police Department said people taking part in a magnet fishing event Saturday found what appeared to be a very old cannon ball in the Rock River. However, it poses no threat to the public.
The spokesperson said the call for the object at Riverside Park came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Beloit police officers, along with a member from Winnebago's bomb squad, responded and determined the object did not pose any danger.
The spokesperson said several bikes were also pulled from the Rock River.
She said magnet fishers plan to be out again on Sunday. Their goal is to clean metal out of the river and raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.