Beloit Public Library set to get free Narcan vending machine

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County is set to get another free vending machine to dispense Narcan, thanks to a state grant.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is using some of the money it's receiving from an opioid settlement agreement with three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johnson & Johnson to fund the effort.
"These machines as act as a safe haven for people to obtain no cost, stigma-free preventive health and wellness services while also providing the opportunity for discreet confidential access to harm reduction tools," DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson said last week.
The Rock County Public Health Department is one of 28 grant recipients from this round of funding, and public health strategist Shari Faber said the timing couldn't be better.
"Rock County has a problem with this," she said about opioid overdoses and overdose deaths. "Our rates are higher than the rest of the state, and so having this opportunity at this time is really important and really going to make a difference."
Rock County already has a Narcan vending machine in Janesville at the Rock County Jail, so Faber said public health officials felt it was important for the new machine to be in Beloit.
It will be at the Beloit Public Library, and Faber said the goal is for the machine to be installed and stocked by the end of August.
In addition to Narcan, the drug that can reverse opioid overdoses, the machine will also have fentanyl test strips. Faber said data shows almost 80% of overdoses in Rock County now involve fentanyl.
"Trying to counteract fentanyl is kind of a whole new ballgame," she said. "We really hope that this [vending machine] will have an impact and save lives in our community."
Four other departments in south central Wisconsin received a DHS grant for a public health vending machine:
- Jefferson County Health Department
- Sauk County Public Health Department
- Rock County Sheriff's Office
- Rock County Human Services
You can find a full list of grant awardees here.