Beloit resident falls victim to AI phone scam

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit resident fell victim to a new artificial intelligence phone scam, according to the Beloit Police Department.

Beloit police say the scam clones the voice of a loved one and the scammer asks for money, either because they've been kidnapped or they're in jail.

The caller may say your family member has been kidnapped, and you may hear their family member screaming in the background, according to the National Institutes of Health. Another version of the scam is the loved one being held at the scene of a crash saying they're hurt and can't go to the hospital until damages are paid.

The caller typically provides instructions on how to ensure the family member's safe return and will order you to stay on the line until they receive money.

Beloit police encourage people who are targeted by this scam to be vigilant and question everything. For example, hang up the call and call the jail or your loved one back immediately.

Other organizations are warning people of similar scams, and Madison Area Crime Stoppers suggests having a unique code word or phrase so you know it's really your family member.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers says you should be skeptical if someone asks you to send money in a way that makes it hard to get back, such as wire transfers, cryptocurrency or by sharing the card numbers and PINs of gift cards.

You can report any suspected scam to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.