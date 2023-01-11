Beloit school district offers first AP African American studies course in Rock Co.

BELOIT (WKOW) — Come the fall, the School District in Beloit will offer the first AP course in African American Studies in Rock County, according to the district.
The course is open to all students and will educate on topics like the origin of the African diaspora; freedom, enslavement and resistance; the practice of freedom; and movements and debates.
Superintendent Dr. Willie Garrison II said the course will be taught through varied and authentic sources so students can "experience and learn from a curriculum that elevates voices, stories and history of American Americans."
The district said students are excited about the opportunity the course brings.
“There aren't many classes where minorities can learn about their history more clearly and in-depth. So, to have an AP class where we get to focus on African Americans is inspiring as an African American student,” said Trinity Winfield, junior at Beloit Memorial High School.
The course will be taught by Nicole Powers, the co-chair of the Social Studies Department at Beloit Memorial High School. She's taught for 22 years, 10 of which have been at Beloit. She already teaches African American Studies, American Minorities, Sociology and AP World History.
She said students will benefit from being offered "culturally relevant and challenging" coursework where they look at history through a multicultural lens.
The district says they're one of a few hundred districts nationwide offering this course.