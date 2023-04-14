Beloit Sky Carp offers delicious new menu items

 Skip to main content
It has been a beautiful week to hang out at the ballpark, we are talking ballpark fare with Jared Takacs from the Beloit Sky Carp.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Sky Carp are offering up some new food options for the 2023 season at ABC Supply Stadium.

Some of the new options include:

  • Jumbo Hot Dog - Half pound, foot long all beef hot dog served at Pohlman’s
  • Smoked Jalapeno & Cheddar Brat - Quarter pound brat with jalapenos & cheddar served at Sausage Haus
  • Burnt Ends Sandwich - Pork burnt ends, BBQ sauce, pickled onions, jack cheese sauce, bacon jam served at Pohlman’s 
  • Shrimp Tacos - Breaded shrimp, avocado ranch coleslaw, garlic chili aioli, chips & guacamole served at El Jefe
  • Pork Quesadilla - Smoked pork, tomato salsa, cilantro lime crema, jack & Oaxaca cheese served at El Jefe
  • Cheesesteak Nachos - Sliced ribeye, provolone cheese, jalapenos served at Big Philly

The Sky Carp are offering many of the traditional ballpark fare as well. The next time for fans to get a taste will be April 18 when the Sky Carp host Cedar Rapids at 6:35 p.m.

