Beloit Sky Carp owners make $500K donation to local literacy program

BELOIT (WKOW) — A Beloit charity was blown away by a $500,000 donation from the owners of the Beloit Sky Carps to support their childhood literacy program.
Stateline Community Foundation, Inc. said Quint and Rishy Studer donated the money to their Literacy for Life initiative because they believe in promoting early childhood literacy and brain development.
"Research shows us that 85% of the child’s brain is developed in a baby’s first three years of life," the Studers said while making the gift. "It is vital that we encourage and educate parents on how to develop their baby’s brain from day one.”
One way the Foundation does this is by sending weekly to parents. One explains where a child's brain development is at for their age. Another has ideas on what parents and family members can do to help develop the baby's brain.
The Foundation will be using the donation to fund three key areas.
First, to hire a full-time director of early brain development, whose mission will be to lead the initiative throughout Rock County.
Second, the donation will be put toward ensuring all children born in Rock County are ready for kindergarten by age five. The Foundation says a child's readiness for kindergarten has an impact on their ability to meet personal, professional and educational goals in life, which will help them and the communities they live in.
Finally, the gift will help ensure the Literacy for Life initiative becomes a permanent fixture in the Foundation.
"Thanks to Quint and Rishy Studer, the vision of every child in Rock County being ready for kindergarten becomes a reality," the Foundation's statement concludes.