Beloit start-up program now accepting applications from local entrepreneurs

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- A program in Beloit that helps local entrepreneurs grow their businesses is now accepting applications.

gBeta Beloit is a free seven-week program that helps startup founders, investors, corporations and more pitch their businesses to investors.

Anthony Swindell -- the director of the program -- sat down with 27 News Monday, and said it offers people a big opportunity.

"They're giving up equity stake for their business so investors can invest in them early on", Swindell said.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 18. The program will take place from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1.

