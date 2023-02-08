 Skip to main content
Beloit teen takes plea after killing 19-year-old in 2021

BELOIT (WKOW) — A Beloit teen charged with killing a 19-year-old in 2021 has taken a plea, according to Wisconsin court records.

Dante T. Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to felony murder - battery Wednesday. Two other charges were dropped as a result of the plea: possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession a dangerous weapon as someone under 18. 

Wilson's bond was also revoked during the hearing.

A criminal complaint filed when Wilson was charged alleges a planned fight escalated to gun fire. Wilson was 15 at the time of the crime.

Wilson is scheduled to appear for sentencing in May.

