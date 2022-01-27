Beloit woman dies after being shot, suspect in custody

BELOIT (WKOW) — A Beloit woman has died after being shot Wednesday near the intersection of Madison Road and Ritsher Street.
City of Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles provided an update into the death investigation on Thursday. Sayles said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. and provided first aid until the woman was transported to a hospital where she later died.
According to Sayles the 31-year-old woman's death is being investigated as a homicide, and there is a suspect in custody.
The victim is not being identified at this time, but Sayles identified the suspect as Anthony Richmond, 34, of Beloit. He could face first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic violence enhancer and possessing a stolen firearm. Richmond has not yet been formally charged.
Police are still working to determine the relationship between the suspect and victim, but Chief Sayles said they had a relationship and lived together at some point.