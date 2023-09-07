Beloit woman sentenced for selling cocaine for jailed husband

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Beloit woman is heading to prison for selling cocaine, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.

O'Shea said Dominique Holsten, 35, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for distributing cocaine. The prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

She pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2023.

Holsten's husband was selling cocaine -- primarily out of their home -- in 2021. Even after he was arrested and sent to jail, he organized further sales through Holsten.

When officers executed a search warrant on the home in October 2021, they found hidden stashes of illegal drugs and $87,000.

Judge William Conley said the sentence length was decided because Holsten had no previous history of drug trafficking and attributed her involvement to her husband's control and direction.