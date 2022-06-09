Beloit's Kreuger Pool expected to open June 18

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit has tentatively set an opening date for Krueger Pool, but there will be some changes related to staffing shortages.
According to a press release from the city, Kreuger Pool was set to open this weekend, but the opening date will be pushed back a week due to staffing levels. Now, the pool will open for the season at 1 p.m. on June 18.
The season is slated to run through August 21, weather and staffing permitting.
The pool will be open Friday through Monday and closed from Tuesday through Thursday. Open swim is from 1-5:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday, then 1-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
New this year, a bag and cooler check policy is in place as a safety measure. The pool also now accepts credit cards for admission fees and credit cards.
Find out more about pool rules and admission fees at beloitrecreation.com.
The city is still working on hiring lifeguards, anyone interested can view the job posting online.