Beloit's Krueger Pool to open for next two weekends

BELOIT (WKOW) — After staffing shortages led to a delay, Beloit's pool now has an opening date. 

According to a press release from spokesperson Sarah Lock, Krueger Pool will be open Friday through Sunday this weekend and next from 1-6 p.m. 

But, due to staffing levels some amenities are not available, like the diving well, concessions or lap lanes. 

Lock said the pool could be open for "additional weekends" as staffing allows. 

Amid a national lifeguard shortage, Beloit started hiring lifeguards in March and continues to do so. Anyone interested working at the pool as a lifeguard or cashier can apply online.

