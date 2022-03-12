Beloved Madison bartender Mary Reed remembered by loved ones

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who was well-known at several east side bars died Wednesday after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Myers, Florida.
Family and friends who were with Reed moments before the tragedy, remember her.
"I was just standing next to her two seconds ago, and she's not here anymore," said Laura Reed-Blew, Reed's sister.
Reed-Blew said she's still in shock days after her sister died. She said Reed was trying to cross a highway and was hit by two cars.
"We were just having a great time, a wonderful time, and then this happened in one second," said Reed-Blew.
For those closest to Reed, her sister says this loss is unimaginable.
"Mary's always been a bright spot in our family. She's always been the center," said Reed-Blew.
The sisters were escaping Wisconsin's harsh winter so Reed could recover from hip surgery in the sunshine state.
"I was like, let's go to Florida. You don't have to walk in the sand. You can just sit there and we went swimming. The last two days that we had together, we had a blast. We had lunch with Jessi Pacetti," said Reed-Blew.
"We spent the day at an Irish packer bar outside drinking beers and eating hot dogs," said Jessie Pacetti.
Pacetti says she was in Florida with the sisters the day Reed died.
"I left feeling like I had the best day," said Pacetti.
Coworkers, like Pacetti, say Reed was so popular because she was able to instantly connect with people at Brother's Three.
"Mary was warm, she was genuine. She's always there for you. She'll give you $20 bucks, even if you don't need it," said Pacetti.
She says she's worked with Reed for several years and knew there was an instant connection when they first met.
"We became friends, our first shift together. It was the summer of 2020. We were annihilated with an amazingly busy patio and she had the greatest attitude, and I knew she was going to be a friend immediately," said Pacetti.
Reed-Blew says she has a dark path ahead but won't have to walk alone which gives her a bit of light in these dark times.
"I have to share this grief with everybody and, you know, that's actually kind of comforting in the long run. She left me all these people that will help me," said Reed-Blew.
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the first driver who hit Reed because they drove away from the scene.
Reed's family says they're planning a public memorial and will announce details at a later time.