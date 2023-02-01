Below average temperatures continue the rest of the workweek

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions will be more bearable for our midweek, but it turns breezy as well, keeping wind chills around.
Temperatures climb to the low to mid 20s this afternoon, but with a breeze out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, feels-like temps only get to the mid-teens. Skies generally stay clear with temps falling to the teens tonight and wind chills in the single digits. Groundhog Day will be similar with mostly sunny skies, temps in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the teens.
One final frigid day Friday with sub-zero temps in the morning and wind chills as low as -20, with single digit high temps. Temps climb this weekend to the low 30s Saturday, mid 30s Sunday with flurry chances and upper 30s next week with rain chances ahead.