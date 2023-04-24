Below average temperatures much of the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It won't be as chilly as this weekend, but temperatures still stay well-below normal for this time of year.
We'll climb to the low 50s this afternoon with increasing clouds and isolated, light rain chances. Low to mid 30s tonight with isolated light rain/mix chances. A similar forecast on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and isolated, light rain chances in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Brighter and drier conditions Wednesday in the low to mid 50s with low 60s on the way Thursday. Highs climb to the mid 60s with a few rain showers possibly returning later in the day and overnight. A few more passing rain showers are expected this weekend with cooler temperatures returning in the low 50s.