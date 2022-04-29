Beltine shooting leads to more bail criticism

MONONA (WKOW) - The lead investigator for a road rage shooting on the Beltline in Monona says the suspect in the case was free to commit the crime, despite having been arrested and charged for a previous instance of gunshots from a car.
Matthew Rhone's latest criminal case was delayed this week as Rhone wants a change of attorneys. Rhone, 21, faces felony charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Bail Jumping, and Possession of a Firearm after being adjudicated delinquent of a felony in juvenile court.
Court records state Rhone fired two to three gunshots on April 12 just after 3 p.m. near the South Stoughton Road exit. The Sun Prairie man whose sedan was hit by bullets to a tire and the passenger compartment says damage is nearly $3,000. The shooting's aftermath snarled commute traffic as law enforcement officers searched for evidence. A criminal complaint states Rhone's SUV and the victim's car appeared to be "jockeying" in and out of traffic before the gunshots. The victim tells 27 News Rhone's vehicle approached him from behind at high speed and the victim's driving was in reaction to that.
Monona Police Detectives Sgt. Ryan Losby says the experience was a fearful one for the victim.
"He thought he was going to get shot," Losby says.
Authorities say Rhone was arrested a short time after the Beltline gunfire on the interstate in Sun Prairie.
At the time of the Beltline incident, Rhone was free on a signature bond from a 2020 felony case.
"The unfortunate part was the suspect just months ago was let out for basically doing the exact same thing," Losby says.
Court records show Rhone was charged with recklessly endangering safety and other felony crimes after authorities say he opened fire from his car at a Madison gas station on July 15, 2020, during the noon hour after a drug deal went bad. Authorities say Rhone fired at least one additional gunshot after he drove away from the station and was on a well-traveled Madison street.
Records show Rhone's bail, in that case, was originally set at $4,000. Weeks after the bail-setting, Rhone's mother posted the money. In August 2021, after Rhone missed a court appearance and was briefly the subject of an arrest warrant, Judge Ellen Berz modified Rhone's bail to be a signature bond.
"So they literally gave him his $4,000 cash back...and he committed the same thing," Losby says.
Prior to Rhone's bail reduction to a signature bond, the $4,000 bond was lowered to $500. The reduction was proposed by Rhone's attorney and opposed by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
A letter from an instructor at the Madison Metropolitan School District was submitted by Rhone's defense with the bail reduction proposal.
"I met Matthew when he was 14 years old and struggling in many areas of his life," Foundations Central/CC Teacher Kevin Evanco wrote. "Matthew maintains a very positive attitude in school and is working hard to find new employment," Evanco said. "In short, Matthew is demonstrating a marked increase and healthiness in his emotional, financial and social maturity, especially in regards to taking personal responsibility for his own needs and actions."
When 27 News contacted Judge Berz's office about the bail reduction, a spokesperson said Berz's policy is to decline comment on any aspect of an open court case.
The setting of bail in Wisconsin has been under increased scrutiny since authorities say driver Darrell Brooks killed six and injured dozens at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November when his SUV careened through the crowd. Brooks was free at the time of the parade tragedy in a domestic violence case after posting $1,000 bail. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm conceded one of his assistant prosecutors proposed too low a bail amount given the nature of Brooks' alleged crime and his history of violent crime convictions.
"It's a problem that we've all seen," Losby says of what he believes is leniency in bail setting. "It's happening constantly."
State law calls for bail amounts to be set to ensure defendants appear in court. And while bail cannot be used punitively, prosecutors often argue in serious crime cases that a defendant is a risk to take off and not appear in court when charges carry a life sentence or other significant prison time if there is a conviction.
Rhone's bail in connection with his current charges for the Beltline shooting is $20,000.