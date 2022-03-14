Beltline construction to impact overnight traffic in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A construction project on the Beltline in Madison is ramping back up, causing some overnight closures.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided details about its Flex Lane improvements on the eastbound Madison Beltline (US 12) between Seminole Highway and Fish Hatchery Road:
- Crews are anticipated to perform the EB Beltline traffic shift from approximately Seminole Highway to Fish Hatchery Road beginning the night of March 13, 2022, pending weather conditions. Anticipated nightly ramp closures to complete the traffic shift will include the Seminole Highway on-ramp to the EB Beltline, the EB Beltline Todd Drive off-ramp, and the Todd Drive on-ramp to the EB Beltline.
- Crews will install temporary barrier wall from approximately the EB Beltline Todd Drive off-ramp to the Todd Drive on-ramp to the EB Beltline.
- Crews will install erosion control devices.
- Crews will begin structure excavations to prep for the widening of the EB Todd Drive bridge.
To learn more about the upcoming closures, visit 511wi.gov.