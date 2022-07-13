Beltline Flex Lane launches in Madison Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Beltline's Flex Lane is set to open Wednesday.
The Flex Lane will be on US 12/18 between I-39/90 and Whitney Way. It is expected to be used for morning and afternoon rush hours, and potentially special events.
If there is a green arrow above the Flex Lane, that means it's open. If there is a yellow X above it, drivers should merge right. If there is a red X above it, the Flex Lane is closed.
"The flex lane or dynamic part time shoulder use is looking to alleviate congestion, the reoccurring delays and the backups you see during those morning and afternoon rush hours," said Steve Theisen, communications director for WisDOT. "Having the additional lane to keep traffic moving freely and safely along along the Beltline."