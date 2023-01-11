Beltline Flex Lane nears six months of operation, WisDOT says travel times improving

Weather Alert

POCKETS OF DENSE FOG ACROSS PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... Central Wisconsin and parts of southern Wisconsin have seen ups and downs in visibilities over the last few hours with more widespread low visibilities developing over the last hour or so. Pockets of dense fog are likely at times across this region but widespread dense fog is not expected at this time. We will have to continue to watch how this develops but the expectation is for a period of 1/2 to 1 mile visibilities that at times may drop to a quarter mile or less. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in Sheboygan, Washington and Ozaukee coutnies but over the past hour there has been some improvement that will allow us to let that expire at 10pm.