Beneficial rain chances continue the next couple of days

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay cooler than normal with clouds and rain returning.
Expect some areas of fog early, then plenty of sunshine the rest of the morning, allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Isolated rain chances return this afternoon and evening as clouds increase. We have a better chance for rain tonight through Tuesday where we could pick up 1/4-3/4 in. of widespread rain. As skies stay cloudy, conditions stay cool on Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s.
Drier, sunnier and warmer weather returns Wednesday in the upper 70s. We have a stray shower chance Wednesday evening and overnight. Then it's back to mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low 80s Thursday through Friday.
A few more rain chances return Friday night through Saturday night with milder temperatures this weekend in the 70s.