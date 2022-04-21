Beneficial Rain To Kick off Weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is almost here and it's going to start off on the rainy side. However, the rain will be falling where Wisconsin desperately needs it. And don't worry, the rain isn't going to stick around for the whole weekend - we've got sunshine and Summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
A low pressure system is going to be moving through the Plains/Midwest and bring us, here in Wisconsin, the threat for rain Friday then again Saturday night into Sunday as it moves out.
The warm front lifts north on Friday but is slow to move north; ahead of the front we'll see the threat for rain/storms mainly Friday morning with some folks, mainly along the state-line, possibly picking up a half an inch to two inches of rain. The cloud cover and the rain in the morning will hinder the threat for severe weather later Friday afternoon however, there's still a chance with mainly wind and hail as the main threats Friday late afternoon/evening.
The warm front finally passes and our skies open up and the southerly winds stay breezy for Saturday. With the sunshine and southerly winds, temperatures on Saturday will be Summer-like with many climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s!
Enjoy the warmth and Summer-like conditions because the cold front slides through Saturday night, bringing another chance for rain overnight into the morning hours on Sunday. Sunday will be cooler than Saturday but the coolest days will arrive next week with temperatures only topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.