Benton woman dies in rollover crash in rural Lafayette Co.

ELK GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) — A 31-year-old Benton woman is dead after a crash in rural Lafayette County Tuesday morning, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Reg Gill said deputies, Cuba City Fire and EMS were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on CTY HWY H north of Back Road.
When responders arrived at the scene, Gill said the lone occupant of the vehicle was dead.
He said the crash happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, which led to the car leaving the road and overturning. The driver was ejected.
Gill identifies the woman who died as Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, of Benton, Wisconsin.
The Lafayette County Coroner's Office said Bollant died at the scene due to the injuries she sustained in the crash.
Gill said the road conditions and Bollant not wearing a seatbelt were contributing factors in the crash.
He also said this is the first motor vehicle death of 2023 in Lafayette County.