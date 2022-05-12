Berg sentenced to life term for murder of jogger in Blue Mounds; eligible for parole at 55

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man who killed a jogger in Blue Mounds in January 2020 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.
But Riley Berg will have a chance for parole beginning in 2053, when he's 55.
Judge Josann Reynolds said potential release would only occur after Berg served thirty-three years for the January 2020 killing of Nicholas Day, to include Berg's time in jail before sentencing.
Berg shot and killed Day while Day was jogging in Blue Mounds. The Navy veteran's body was discovered on January 15, 2020 by a passerby. His death was originally thought to be a hit-and-run but was later ruled a homicide.
Berg did not speak at the sentencing and has offered no explanation for his random, fatal attack on Day.
Court records show Berg has had mental health issues at times in his life and regularly hunted the area where he killed Day.
"I've had people speak to me about mental illness and I understand it is a disease," Day's stepmother Jo Day said. "There are medications that can be taken. People can lead a balanced life. Riley Berg did not choose balance. He chose to be a murderer," she said.
Reynolds said Berg was taking prescribed medication at the time of the killing.
Family members asked Reynolds to provide no opportunity for parole release for Berg, citing Berg killing a defenseless runner, whose death leaves behind a young daughter.
In exchange for Berg's previous plea of guilty, prosecutors Thursday asked for Berg's parole eligibility to begin after he served thirty years in prison.
Berg's attorney said Berg's mental health condition and his medication affect his display of feelings.
"I understand your explanation that his medicine suppresses his emotions," Reynolds said. "But I have seen no statement of remorse or contrition."
Berg's mother and other family members said the random killing affects the community's sense of safety and leaves them with lasting trauma.
"I cannot sleep," Day's mother, Donna Luhman says. "I close my eyes and all I can see is my son laying in the ditch."