Bernie Sanders campaigning in Wisconsin ahead of midterm election

MADISON (WKOW) — Just days before the 2022 midterm election Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will be in Wisconsin on the campaign trail.
The senator is traveling across the country and has more than 15 stops on the campaign trail. Those stops include Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Sanders is campaigning to push and excite young and working-class people to vote. He will be in Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Madison on Friday, then in Oshkosh on Saturday.
The details of Sander's stops include:
Friday, November 4
12:00 p.m. Our Future is Now Tour in Eau Claire, Wis.
UW-Eau Claire Ojibwe Ballroom, 77 Roosevelt Avenue, Eau Claire, Wis. 54701
4:00 p.m. Our Future is Now Tour in La Crosse, Wis.
UW-La Crosse Student Union, The Bluffs Room, 521 East Avenue N, La Crosse, Wis. 54601
8 p.m. Our Future is Now Tour in Madison, Wis.
Confluence at Library Mall, 700-800 Block of State Street, Madison, Wis. 53703
Saturday November 5
12 p.m. GOTV Event in Oshkosh, Wis.
UAW Local 578, 2920 Oregon St, Oshkosh, Wis. 54902