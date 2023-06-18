Bessie's Diner hosts its 'Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast' to celebrate Father's Day

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Families celebrated Father's Day Sunday with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and vintage planes.
Bessie's Diner, which is at the Southwest Regional Airport in Janesville, brought back its "Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast" and organizers say it's bigger and better than ever.
It was the 5th year of the event.
Along with breakfast, people were also able to get up close and personal with new and vintage planes which airport director Greg Cullen said is important to create enthusiasm in the aviation industry.
"There's a lot of children out there, a lot of youth, and they're excited to see airplanes flying. The industry just needs that growth, as there's a pilot shortage across the country," Cullen said.
He said he hopes this tradition continues as it's unique to a lot of people.
"It gives them an opportunity just to see these planes up close" Cullen said.