Best in show: Wisconsin Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- If dogs interest you more than sports, then you might want to check out the Wisconsin Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend in Madison.
It runs through Sunday at the New Holland Pavilion at the Alliant Energy Center.
More than 1,500 dogs are competing per day.
Almost all of them are AKC recognized breeds.
"We have a little bit of everything going on today, junior showmanship, an all-breed dog show just like you see at Westminster Kennel Club and puppies," said Edward Fojtik, president of Renaissance Cluster Dog Shows.
Visitors can also check out vendor booths.
The entry fee is $5 per person. Kids 10 and under get in for free.