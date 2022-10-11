Better Business Bureau warns of campaign donation scam

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- With election day less than a month away, scam artists are targeting people showing support for their favorite candidates through donations.
The Better Business Bureau warns Wisconsin voters about the different scams people are using to steal money from them.
Those scammers are posing as the candidates themselves.
But, the BBB does have tips on how you can protect yourself and make sure your donations are going where you want them to.
"Check their email well. You might receive a poll or a survey or a donation request - that appeals to your passion - and that can be from a scammer and really an attempt to steal your personal information, " Lisa Schiller told our affiliate WAOW.
She says to do research whenever you're asked for money.