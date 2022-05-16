Better Business Bureau warns of potential scam from baby formula shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, baby formula is hard to find, because of a national shortage.
Consumer officials in Wisconsin are concerned desperate families may put themselves at risk trying to find some.
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns families to be wary of online deals involving formula.
Across the country, new moms have reported buying formula on Facebook, only to receive nothing in return.
"Scammers are going to go to the place where they're most likely to find their victims. And it seems as though Facebook has been, you know, a community where people can share their struggles and that's where they're going to just slide right in," Susan Bach of the BBB told our affiliate WBAY.
If you're buying online, you can look up a seller's rating on the BBB's website.
Officials say also watch out for misspellings and grammatical errors and deals that seem too good to be true.