Better weather ahead for the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A winter-like day will be followed by of a drier, milder weekend.
Scattered snow showers moved through today. Travel was not impacted though as the snow melted on the roadways. Temps warmed to the upper 30s, causing just damp pavement.
Partial clearing tonight in the upper 20s ahead of partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Warmer in the mid 50s with mostly then partly sunny skies to end the weekend.
Rain chances return later Sunday night through Monday with a higher chance for rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.