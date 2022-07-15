Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Merrimac

MERRIMAC (WKOW) -- A bicyclist died after losing control of their bike and colliding with an oncoming vehicle in Merrimac Thursday afternoon, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a press release that the Sauk County Communications Center got a call for a crash involving a bicycle and vehicle on STH 78 near Goette Road in Merrimac shortly before 1 p.m.
Preliminary reports state that the bicyclist was eastbound on STH 78 and "lost control," swerving into into the westbound lane and colliding with a westbound vehicle.
The bicyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner. The operator of the westbound vehicle was not injured.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.
This incident remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.