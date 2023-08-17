Bicyclist dies after crashing in Sauk Co.

TOWNSHIP OF BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- A bicyclist is dead after crashing while going down a steep hill, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies were dispatched to County Highway DL near Park Road around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a hurt bicyclist laying in the road.
When deputies arrived, a bystander and conservation warden were giving lifesaving aid to the person. Deputies helped give aid until EMS arrived, however the person didn't survive.
Meister said the initial investigation shows the bicyclist was heading down a steep hill on County Highway DL when their bike had a "mechanical failure." The bicyclist was thrown forward off their bike onto the road.
Meister said they were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The individual's name was not released.