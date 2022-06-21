 Skip to main content
Bicyclist dies following hit-and-run crash in Sauk County

  • Updated
Sauk County Sheriff's Department

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — A bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chip Meister said deputies responded to County Road B and Cassel Road in the township of Troy around 10:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing biker. The biker had left home around 7:30 p.m. but never returned. 

After speaking with the reporting person, deputies went to the area the biker may have been, finding them at a crash scene on County Highway B east of Cassel Road.  

The biker was seriously injured but still alive when first responders arrived, but died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.  

Meister said investigation shows the biker was traveling west on County Road B and was hit by a car traveling in the same direction around 8 - 9:30 p.m. 

The bike was found on the scene and was "severely damaged during the crash." The vehicle involved has not been located or identified, but Meister said it should have "fresh damage" to the front passenger side near the headlight and front bumper. 

There was evidence at the scene and detectives are reviewing video from the area. 

Anyone who lives in or was driving through the area at the time of the hit-and-run and has video or information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County CrimeStoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285). You may also submit an anonymous tip through the CrimeStoppers.

