Bicyclist hurt after crash in Fitchburg

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A bicyclist is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
A police official told 27 News a car vs. bike crash was reported at about 7:35 a.m. in the 4900 block of County Highway M.
The bicyclist was hurt and had to be taken to the hospital, but police said they are expected to recover.
FITCHBURG (WKOW) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Fitchburg Wednesday morning.
Dane County communications officials said the crash involved a car and a bike in the 4900 block of County Highway M.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Fitchburg at CR-M at MM involving a car and bicyclists. Emergency crews are on scene and there are slow downs near the intersection. pic.twitter.com/rsMksoKEeN— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) February 8, 2023
The Fitchburg Police Department was the lead agency on scene.
No other information was immediately available.