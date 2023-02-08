 Skip to main content
Bicyclist hurt after crash in Fitchburg

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A bicyclist is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. 

A police official told 27 News a car vs. bike crash was reported at about 7:35 a.m. in the 4900 block of County Highway M.

The bicyclist was hurt and had to be taken to the hospital, but police said they are expected to recover. 

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Fitchburg Wednesday morning.

Dane County communications officials said the crash involved a car and a bike in the 4900 block of County Highway M.

The Fitchburg Police Department was the lead agency on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

