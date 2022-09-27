 Skip to main content
Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in Westport

  • Updated
crash generic
MGN

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Waunakee Fire Department said a bicyclist was hit by a car in Westport Tuesday morning.

Authorities said it happened in the 5400 block of Mary Lake Road at about 7:20 a.m.

Fire officials said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital, but was in "good spirits" as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

WESTPORT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to the Westport area for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist.

Dane County Communication officials confirm it happened in the 5400 block of Mary Lake Road at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

27 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates. 

