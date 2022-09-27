Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in Westport

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Waunakee Fire Department said a bicyclist was hit by a car in Westport Tuesday morning.
Authorities said it happened in the 5400 block of Mary Lake Road at about 7:20 a.m.
Fire officials said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital, but was in "good spirits" as he was being loaded into an ambulance.
WESTPORT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to the Westport area for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hit a bicyclist in Westport on Mary Lake Rd near Kennedy Dr. Avoid that area if possible. pic.twitter.com/sdewaKkR3N— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) September 27, 2022
Dane County Communication officials confirm it happened in the 5400 block of Mary Lake Road at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
