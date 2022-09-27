Bicyclists raise money for Be The Match

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of bicyclists just wrapped up a 10-day ride to save lives.
Members of the group are part of the Tour de TC 2022, a series of bike rides to raise money for, and awareness of, Be The Match. Be The Match is a nonprofit organization that helps people who need bone marrow donations.
This leg of the tour started in Chicago, went into Door County and ended Tuesday in Madison.
Bob Falkenberg is the volunteer chair of Tour de TC as well as a leukemia survivor and a bone marrow transplant recipient. He says he rides to support patients.
"I want people to know that, yes, there's hope and you can get your life back. It's hard work, but you can do it. And, you know, there's life after transplant," Falkenberg told 27 News.
Falkenberg says this was the last of the five legs of the tour. He says they took fundraising from about $40,000 last year to $125,000 this year.