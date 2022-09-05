Biden again calls to defend democracy from 'MAGA Republicans' in Milwaukee speech

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a visit to one of the nation's most evenly-divided states, President Joe Biden told supporters Monday 'American Democracy' is in danger.
President Biden spoke at Milwaukee's Laborfest event, one of the country's largest Labor Day celebrations. Two months before a pivotal mid-term election where Wisconsin's races for governor and U.S. Senate are drawing national attention and dollars, Mr. Biden touted his legislative victories, specifically the $1 trillion infrastructure package, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
However, President Biden opened and closed his speech by building upon the primetime address he delivered last Thursday. While the president again described 'MAGA Republicans' as a threat to democracy, he noted in Monday's address at Laborfest not all Republicans were under the 'MAGA' umbrella, a reference to former President Donald Trump's slogan of 'Make America Great Again.'
Conservative critics have said the president's words and tone on the subject are divisive, while Mr. Biden said the moment called for his attempt to rally progressives, moderates and 'mainstream Republicans.'
"I believe we're at an inflection point in American history, I really believe that," Biden said. "It comes around every five or six generations. One of those moments where everything's changing."
"Everything's changing, and we're gonna have to ask whether we want to be a country that moves forward or backwards. We're gonna build a future, or we're gonna obsess about the past?"
Toward the end of President Biden's address, a heckler interrupted his speech. Biden told the crowd not to shout him down, saying, "everyone's entitled to be an idiot."
Biden then tied the heckler to his closing lines, another call for progressive and moderate voters to outnumber those loyal to Trump.
"We have to be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than the MAGA Republicans, and that guy out the door, are to destroying democracy," Biden said. "Because democracy is at stake."
Biden visit highlights major Wisconsin races
The president's visit is a test of his influence in Wisconsin. Last month's Marquette Law Poll found 40 percent of Wisconsin voters approve of Mr. Biden's performance, while 55 percent said they disapprove.
While President Biden described extremely high stakes in Monday's speech, they weren't high enough to get Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to appear on stage with Biden. The Barnes campaign team had refused to directly answer whether the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate would stand with Biden at Laborfest.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign accused Barnes of "ducking" the president, while still tying the two together.
“The Biden-Barnes agenda is wrong for Wisconsin and stifles workers with higher taxes, more inflation, unsafe communities, and economic uncertainty," Ben Voelkel, an advisor to Johnson, said in a statement.
Gov. Tony Evers took the opposite approach, introducing President Biden to the crowd, then shaking hands and taking pictures with people alongside the president afterward.
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, blamed both the sitting president and governor for rising costs, citing spending in President Biden's signature infrastructure and inflation reduction bills.
"A lot of [the stress on families,] so much of that, is because of the failed policies of Joe Biden and Tony Evers," Michels said. "They're two peas in a pod, career politicians that are in way over their heads."
Evers rejected the idea he carried responsibility for federal policies.
"President Biden is not the governor of the state of Wisconsin, Tim Michels is not the governor of the state of Wisconsin. I'm the governor of the state of Wisconsin," Evers said. "Nothing connects us with him. Obviously, President Biden, he's got a country to run, I've got a state to run."
Evers said it was "ridiculous" to blame a governor for global inflation. When asked how he'd address inflation, Michels said he'd pursue tax cuts and reducing government spending.
"We're gonna have tax reform, which is gonna reduce taxes, and the hardworking people of Wisconsin are gonna know that less money is gonna go out of their pocket to government," Michels said. "We're gonna have greater government efficiency. We are gonna stabilize, or even drive down, the cost of government."
Evers has proposed a 10 percent income tax cut for single filers making less than $100,000 per year, and $150,000 a year for married couples. Evers would pay for the cuts using some of the state's record $5 billion surplus.
Leaders of the GOP-controlled legislature have said they won't touch the surplus until after the mid-term elections. They said they want to pursue own their tax cut plan as part of the next two-year budget.