Biden gives credit to middle class while touting economic plan in Wisconsin

DEFOREST (WKOW) — President Joe Biden's remarks in DeForest echoed calls made during his State of the Union address the night before.

Biden took to the Stage at the LiUNA Training Center after Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) and Gov. Tony Evers spoke.

Biden credits middle class for economic progress

Biden called the State of the Union strong and credited laborers for it.

He said during his two years in office, unemployment has dropped to a 50-year low, gas prices dropped by over $1.50, inflation has been going down and manufacturing is rebounding at the fastest rate in 40 years.

"Folks, I hate to disappoint them, but the Biden economic plan is working. It's working," Biden said. "But that's not news to any of you laborers here in Wisconsin. Union workers across the country have seen it firsthand. Because for the first time in a long time, we're building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out."

Biden said in his economic plan, he wants the middle and working class to make an honest living.

"I've said many times, Wall Street did not build this country; the middle class, both the country and unions built the middle class. That's a fact," Biden said.

He said now, those workers are rebuilding the country by rebuilding national infrastructure — and Biden brought up local projects to prove his point. He noted infrastructure funds being used in Columbia County to replace the Wisconsin River Bridge and in Madison to buy 46 electric buses.

Biden pointed out these projects also mean jobs.

"These are good jobs, jobs you can raise a family on. And most don't require a college degree," Biden said. "Jobs where people don't have to leave home in search of an opportunity. But they do require at least four years of trained apprenticeships, which is one of the reasons United States has the best trade workers."

Biden touted the growth of manufacturing under his administration — saying 800,000 new jobs have been created and stressed the importance of keeping those jobs instead of sending them overseas.

"We're building an economy where no one's going to be left behind. My economic plan is about investing in places people that had been forgotten," Biden said.

One area Republican refutes Biden's claims about the economy and union workers. Representative Bryan Steil issued a statement ahead of Biden's speech.

“Workers across the country have seen their real pay fall by 1.7% over the past year. Labor force participation remains well below pandemic levels. As Biden touts creating jobs in Wisconsin today – I hope he remembers the union workers in Wisconsin he laid off after canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline. From his war on energy to excessive spending, Biden’s policies have hurt workers. When the President returns to Washington, I encourage him to engage with Congress to truly help workers.”

Biden's plan also includes "supporting families." Biden says he intends to do that by taking on "junk fees" — specifically mentioning transparency from airlines and cutting bank overdraft fees and credit card fees.

Another part of that plan is addressing non-compete agreements.

Returning to the issue of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security

Partway through Biden's remarks, he shifted to the subject of Medicare and Medicaid, and similar to his State of the Union speech, brought up Republican plans to cut the programs.

And, he specifically brought up Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson — holding up a piece of paper and reading off it: "we should transfer everything, so we have to consider everything every year."

Biden said, after what sounded like agreement on house floor Tuesday night, he hopes cuts to the programs are off the table.

"Well, I sure hope that's true. I'll believe it when I see it in their budgets laid down with their cuts they're proposing, but looks like we negotiated a deal last night on the floor of the House of Representatives."

Johnson defended his stance on Social Security during a campaign stop last fall.

Biden is positive on national debt

Despite a looming crisis over the nation's debt, Biden appeared positive.

"But here's the deal. Our credit has been good. We've never missed a payment as a nation on the debt we have," Biden said.

Biden reiterated that he believed his plan is working — again crediting the American worker.

"I could say honestly, as I stand here today, I have never ever been more optimistic about America's future as I am today," Biden said. "We just have to remember who in God's name, we are. We're the United States of America. We're the best positioned nation in the world to lead the world in the 21st century. There's nothing, nothing beyond our capacity.