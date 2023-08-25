Biden introduces SAVE plan to lower costs of student loan debt repayment options

MADISON(WKOW) -- The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the launch of the SAVE plan, a program that would create a new income-based student loan repayment option for borrowers.
The program aims to reduce monthly payments and helps bring borrowers closer to debt forgiveness in a shorter period.
The program will also streamline specific administrative processes, including a feature that would automatically move borrowers currently on an income-based repayment plan to the SAVE plan.
"This is one thing that's going to, I think, ease some people's minds and increase participation, which is one of the policy goals for the administration," said Nick Hillman, Director of UW-Madison's Student Success Through Applied Research Lab.
The U.S. Department of Education reports there are more than 741,000 student loan borrowers in Wisconsin. Borrowers in active repayment status make up a third of that total.
"There's a group of prospective students who oftentimes can be affected by student loans, even though they've never even taken one out." Hillman said students most impacted by the burden of student loans are students attending college as the first in their family, low-income residents, and people of color. "Those are all because of other deeply rooted inequalities that we have, education is not immune to them."
UW-Madison Director of Financial Aid, Helen Faith, said their office encourages all students to participate in the SAVE plan but also to be mindful of their financial situation.
"I think all borrowers should always think about what their short term and long term plans are and how the repayment plan they select now might impact them into the future, and also to remember that they do have the option to change the repayment plan in the future as well," Faith said. "They're not locked into one plan or another."
Biden's SAVE program will become fully operational beginning next summer in 2024.