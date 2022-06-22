Biden proposes temporary federal gas tax holiday, calls on states to provide relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Relief at the pump could happen soon because President Biden is asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months.
"I'd like to talk to you about the actions I'm announcing to bring down gas prices," President Joe Biden said in a Tuesday press conference.
He's calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax until September to give motorists a little extra breathing room.
"I don't know how they're getting away with these prices right now," motorist Marcus Ramsay said.
The federal fuel tax is 18 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24 cents for diesel. These taxes fund critical highways and public transportation through the highway trust fund.
Some motorists are happy with Biden's gas tax holiday proposal.
"Anything will help at this point, because they keep on going like it's like 18 cents every hour or so, you know, I'm happy with 18 cent discount," Ramsay said.
Other motorists David Boyden are skeptical, saying the holiday "means nothing."
"So what it's going to be temporary and then it goes away," Boyden said.
Experts seem to agree.
"It doesn't really change things in the long run," Moses Altsech of the Wisconsin School of Business Expert said.
He suggests a prolonged solution.
"What's going to take into the long run is increasing the supply of oil and decreasing demand," Altsech said.
President Biden is also asking states to provide relief, but a gas tax holiday in Wisconsin may not happen anytime soon.
Cara Henny, a Gov. Evers spokesperson, explained why the change would be unlikely.
"That would require an act of the Legislature, which, as you know, adjourned for the regular session in March after also gaveling out of a special session..." Henny said.
And some drivers are already bracing high gas prices being a long-term problem.
"I think it's just gonna be a part of life now," Ramsay said.
An Evers' spokesperson also said the governor proposed to give Wisconsinites financial relief by using the state's 3.8 billion dollar surplus to give every family of four $600.