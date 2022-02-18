 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern
Wisconsin...

Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will
affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening,
mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to
briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping
the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a
quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents.

Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with snow
showers associated with the cold front that will move through
late this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Biden signs stopgap funding measure into law, avoiding government shutdown

  • Updated
President Joe Biden on Friday officially signed into law the stopgap funding measure passed by the Senate late February 17.

 Alex Brandon/AP

President Joe Biden on Friday officially signed into law the stopgap funding measure passed by the Senate Thursday night, averting a government shutdown for now.

The funding for the federal government was set to expire on Friday. The bill signed into law Friday will extend the funding until March 11.

The House of Representatives voted last week on a bipartisan basis to approve the measure, known as a continuing resolution or CR for short. The bill passed in the Senate by a tally of 65 to 27.

Lawmakers are also working to lock in a broader full-year spending package, but have said they need more time to finish and, as a result, needed a short-term funding extension to avert a shutdown at the end of the week.

In the Senate, Republican demands and Democratic absences threatened to complicate the effort to lock in a final vote and brought action down to the wire as the February 18 funding deadline neared. But leaders from both parties projected confidence there would not be a shutdown and ultimately a final vote to pass the measure went forward Thursday evening.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

