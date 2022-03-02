Biden visit spurs debate about spending amid inflation

MADISON (WKOW) -- One hundred days after signing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law, President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin Wednesday to tout the projects the federal funding will make possible.
The dollars flow into states at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high. Biden and other prominent Democrats say the infrastructure spending will combat rising costs by providing more jobs and, in the long term, lowering businesses' costs by expanding, repairing, and maintaining roads and bridges.
"When you have improved infrastructure, you can also bring more businesses into areas," Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in an interview Wednesday. "More businesses into your areas, for small businesses, if you're a restaurant owner and you're able to attract more folks, then there are more people who are gonna move into those areas."
Republicans argue the increased federal spending will only worsen inflation by adding to the deficit. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) said he agreed many of the nation's roads and bridges need repair but believed a $1 trillion package that covered other projects was excessive.
"We need to get inflation under control and we do that by controlling government spending," Steil said. "The president's approach is to continue to accelerate government spending; I think that's the wrong move."
Biden's visit came on the same day a new Marquette Law poll found 43 percent of Wisconsin voters approve of his performance as president compared to 52 percent who disapprove.
The poll also revealed inflation is a serious concern for the vast majority of Wisconsin voters. 68 percent of respondents said they're 'very' concerned about inflation and 28 percent said they're at least 'somewhat' concerned about it. Only four percent said they were either not too concerned or not at all concerned about inflation.
"You can walk and chew gum at the same time," Harrison said. "We can handle inflation and everything else."
Harrison mirrored Biden's remarks in his first State of the Union address Tuesday. He said Democrats' plan would combat inflation by lowering costs, echoing Biden's calls for Congress to do the unlikely and get moderate Democrats on board with additional social spending, including enhanced child care subsidies and allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs.
Steil said the spending Biden has already committed to had helped drive inflation and any additional packages would push prices even further upward.
"The exact people that this administration claims they're trying to help, they're actually clobbering through excessive spending and rising inflation," Steil said.
For Wisconsin, the infrastructure bill will bring $5.2 billion for road and highway projects. The state also projects to receive:
- $841 million for water quality improvements
- $592 million for public transit
- $225 million for bridge repairs and replacements
- $100 million for broadband