Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Bidens to visit Hawaii on Monday following Maui wildfires

  • Updated
  • 0
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday. Biden spoke about the Hawaii wildfires during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 15.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii on Monday, the White House announced, as search, rescue and recovery efforts continue following the devastating wildfires there.

“The President and First Lady will travel to Maui on Monday, August 21 to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The planned visit comes amid mounting pressure on Biden, who – despite signing a federal disaster declaration last week – had only sparingly referenced the disaster, which has left at least 100 dead. The relative silence did not go unnoticed by Biden’s critics, including former President Donald Trump and other Republicans, and the Biden administration in recent days has been promoting its commitment to helping local authorities recover and rebuild.

The Bidens, Jean-Pierre said, will “see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort.”

Biden said in Wisconsin on Tuesday that he did not want a presidential visit, which requires a significant security and operational footprint, to interfere with efforts or divert response resources on the ground.

But Hawaii Democratic Gov. Josh Green, Jean-Pierre said, “advised that the search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.”

Biden has stayed in close touch with top officials, including Green, Hawaii’s congressional delegation and Federal Emergency Management Agency leadership.

The White House has also sought to explain in detail the steps the administration is taking to support recovery efforts in Maui, including more than 500 federal personnel on the ground. Along with US Coast Guard and Navy assistance with search and rescue, disaster loans are being made available, the US Department of Agriculture has approved child nutrition and SNAP benefits, and the Department of Defense is helping move supplies across the state, in addition to other steps.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.