Biden's visit closes road, leads to traffic headache for DeForest woman

DeForest (WKOW) -- Because of President Joe Biden's visit to the LiUNA Training Center, part of Highway 19 was closed for several hours Wednesday. That meant a lot of drivers went looking for an alternate route to get across the interstate.
One of the closest bridges is on River Road. However, that bridge has been closed since October, when a boom truck hit it.
But, according to Denise Powell, that didn't stop hundreds of people from driving down River Road Wednesday.
"It was just a really high volume of people," she said. "There were eight people at one time waiting to turn around in various stages, and all kinds of delivery vans and cars or trucks with trailers behind them."
Powell's house sits right next to the bridge. She said drivers had to pass several road closed signs before making it to the closed bridge, but most didn't seem to pay attention.
"So, I was hollering at them saying, 'Can't you read?' and throwing up my arms," Powell said. "I said, 'It says road closed! Turn around and go back!'"
Powell said many of the drivers used the start of a farm access road to turn around.
"One was a pickup truck with a long trailer and equipment on the back of it, and the other was like a moving van, maybe a 24-footer," she said. "They had a Dickens of a time turning around."
She said other drivers used her gravel driveway, and she started to get worried about the cars leaving damage in the soft ground.
"They peel out and they screech and they rev their engines," Powell said. "You know, it's not my fault. I didn't have anything to do with [the road closure.]"
Eventually, she moved her car and parked it across the end of her driveway, blocking anyone from being able to turn around there.
Powell said, despite the headache of a lot of drivers ending up at the closed bridge, she's happy Biden came to the Madison area.
"I'm happy that he came. I'm pleased that he did what he did," she said. "I feel sorry for all the people who came up here today and were frustrated and had to turn around and had no idea where they were or where they needed to go in order to get out of here. A little bit better planning might have avoided the situation altogether."