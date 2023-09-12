Bids open for Dane County jail consolidation project

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bids are now open for to build a new jail in Dane County.
The project calls for building a 149,000-square-foot, 6-story addition to the existing Dane County Public Safety Building. It also includes remodeling portions of the existing building.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced Tuesday that the project went out to bid.
Bids must be submitted to Dane County Public Works by Nov. 14, 2023.
“We’re so excited to be moving forward with the plans for a more modern and humane jail," Barrett said. "This is something Dane County has needed and has been working toward for many years. Compromise and a common goal of doing what is best for Dane County has brought us to this pivotal moment."
The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved $13.5 million in funding for the jail consolidation project in April. The motion passed by a 32-5 vote.
Groundbreaking for the first phase of the project is scheduled to begin in early 2024.