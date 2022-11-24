Big cats are feasting on leftovers; Local rescue facility in need of meat donations

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- With hunting season in full swing, a local rescue is hoping some may have leftovers in their freezers.
The Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue in Rock Springs has 21 big cats, including lions, tigers, a leopard and servals. Co-founder Jenny Kozlowski said each animal was rescued from somewhere like a zoo or circus.
"We are their forever home, kind of like a retirement facility for them, and they spend the rest of their lives here," Kozlowski explained. "They become part of our family."
What does it take to feed a family of 21? Kozlowski said it's not easy.
"The last two or three months, we've been having to go to grocery stores and get it," she said. "We had two different meat suppliers, and we lost both of them because of the price of meat and everything going up."
In just one day, Kozlowski said a big cat can eat nearly 20 pounds of meat, meaning the rescue purchases more than 200 pounds a day to feed all 21 cats.
"Winter it's usually double that amount," she added. "They are so much more active in the winter than they would be in the summer, and it's basically raw meat like beef, deer, chicken, lamb, turkey -- all that good stuff."
Kozlowski tells me the rescue is a non-profit and depends on donations to feed and take care of the animals.
She asks anyone with leftover raw meat from hunting, or in general, to keep them in mind.
"With the deer, they can drop off their caucuses. It has to be gutted and skinned and still have a bunch of meat on it," she said. "Even if you're cleaning out your freezer and want to get rid of that extra meat, as long as it's raw, we can take it."
If you'd like to donate, you can drop off meat at their location in Rock Springs.
They also offer tours and cabin rentals and more information on that can be on their website.