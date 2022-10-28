Big-name political figures energize people to cast their ballots as campaign enters home stretch

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the campaign heads into the home stretch, candidates are bringing in big-name political figures to energize people to go to the polls.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Wisconsin democratic candidates at the Madison Concourse Hotel on Friday.
Buttigieg was joined by Senate nominee Mandela Barnes, Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Mark Pocan. He encouraged Wisconsinites to cast their ballots in favor of Barnes, saying he's the best fit for the state.
"On issue after issue after issue, folks already agree with us, but I'm not saying that to say, 'oh, our work is done, we can all just go home right now,'" Buttigieg said. "Because the thing is, just because you won the argument doesn't mean you win the election. That's where you come in."
In a statement about the campaign, RNC spokesperson Rachel Reisner said:
"As Wisconsin families struggle with historic inflation and supply chain crises, the last thing they’re interested in is Pete Buttigieg’s play for president or Mandela Barnes’ bid to be another rubberstamp for Joe Biden.”
The election is November 8th.
You can go online to register to vote and find your polling place.