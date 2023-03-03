Big snow misses us today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another big snowstorm is on the way, but it'll pass south of Wisconsin with just a cloudier set up for us.
A flurry up to a dusting is possible for far southeastern Wisconsin, but we won't see any more impacts from the storm. Expect a bit of a breeze out of the northeast with highs around 40° and wind chills in the low to mid 30s.
We'll see increasing clouds through Saturday with warming temps in the low to mid 40s. A sprinkle is possible late-day into the overnight hours. On Sunday, clouds increase through the day again with climbing temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A rain/snow mix moves in Sunday evening and overnight before changing over to a rain/mix on Monday with highs approaching 50° byt the afternoon.