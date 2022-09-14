Bike Dane event focuses on improving the bike trail system in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County leaders met at the Bike Dane event to talk about efforts to improve the bike trail system.
They plan to expand bicycle facilities around the county and improve roadways, so bicyclists can safely use the streets.
The goal is to ensure everyone can enjoy their time on the roads.
"It's what we build these highways for. We build it for people to get where they need to be whether it's work or just have a nice ride with the family," design engineer Jeremy Rach said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was at the event to provide updates on a number of roads getting improvements for bikes.
He was joined by advocacy groups, including Wisconsin Bike Fed, adison Bikes and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.